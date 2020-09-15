A/C compressor only comes on when I jump it

1995Beast
New Member
-
- Apr 27, 2018
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 29
1995 Mustang GT. Every year I put a can of freon in my car because it has a small leak and I do not know how to fix it nor do I want to pay a mechanic to do so. Well this year my compressor wouldn't even kick on. I jumped the switch on top of the canister with a paperclip and the compressor soon kicked on. I tried to hurry up and add some freon but something seemed off.
When I check the pressure at the line when the compressor is off, it reads at a dangerously high number. When I check the line when the compressor is not running, it is at zero.
Where should I go from here?
Many thanks,
-Jared
When I check the pressure at the line when the compressor is off, it reads at a dangerously high number. When I check the line when the compressor is not running, it is at zero.
Where should I go from here?
Many thanks,
-Jared