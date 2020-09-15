A/C compressor only comes on when I jump it

1995 Mustang GT. Every year I put a can of freon in my car because it has a small leak and I do not know how to fix it nor do I want to pay a mechanic to do so. Well this year my compressor wouldn't even kick on. I jumped the switch on top of the canister with a paperclip and the compressor soon kicked on. I tried to hurry up and add some freon but something seemed off.
When I check the pressure at the line when the compressor is off, it reads at a dangerously high number. When I check the line when the compressor is not running, it is at zero.

Where should I go from here?

Many thanks,
-Jared
 

Take your car to an automobile HVAC/ radiator shop. Get the leak repaired, the entire system sucked down and then properly serviced.

The cans of refrigerant that you get off the parts store shelves often has oil already in it. If you have been doing this for years then there's a pretty good chance that you have displaced most or all of the refrigerant with oil.

It happens pretty often. The oil is heavier than the refrigerant and doesn't boil off.
 
