A/C compressor only comes on when I jump it

1995 Mustang GT. Every year I put a can of freon in my car because it has a small leak and I do not know how to fix it nor do I want to pay a mechanic to do so. Well this year my compressor wouldn't even kick on. I jumped the switch on top of the canister with a paperclip and the compressor soon kicked on. I tried to hurry up and add some freon but something seemed off.

When I check the pressure at the line when the compressor is off, it reads at a dangerously high number. When I check the line when the compressor is not running, it is at zero.



Where should I go from here?



Many thanks,

-Jared