A/C Compressor Won't Engage

Mar 16, 2021
I have a 2000 Mustang convertible 3.8 that i tried to recharge. I noticed that the A/C pump was not engaged i tested #2 fuse A/C Clutch, Defogger Switch. Tested by turning on the rear window defogger on switch on dash light lit up, tested #24 A/C Pressure, under hood for voltage also and is getting voltage. Jumped the high pressure switch i think the one close to the firewall and nothing happened no power to the connector, compressor didn't click nothing. if there is a low pressure switch, i don't where it is to test it with a jumper wire. I will attempt to test the compressor next. It seems to me these areas are not getting power, except for the fuses. Does anyone know the cause? :O_o:
 

