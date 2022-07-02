A/c only works sometimes

So ive changed my low pressure switch and the ccrm, and freon is alittle low (shows about 25 psi when compressor off 40 when on and cant get it to take anymore freon,)... ill start car turn on a/c and it works, short cycle but works, drive to store and shut it off to go in, come back out and then the a/c wont come on again, seems like everytime..it works one time then not the next, any ideas? Is it something with turning car off then back on or something to do with once the car gets to operating temp? Any suggestions would be helpful....98 mustang gt 4.6