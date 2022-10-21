A/C parts destruction....ughhh

Well. That didn't work. About 2 months ago my AC compressor clutch let go. Was uneventful. Just stopped blowing cold and I knew something was up. So I searched and found an NOS Ford clutch. Super awesome....but not. Apparently some NOS parts should be used and those with rubber sections just might not be a good idea. This one only last a couple hundred miles. I shimmed it correctly. I even got an opinion from Mike for reference and reshimmed a touch different. So that was spot on. Got in the car last Friday to go to town which is a little over 20 miles. At about 10 miles I smelled something smoke. Not coincidentally the AC stopped blowing cold. Didn't make a sound though. Keep that in mind. So I kept going after I turned the AC off. No big deal. Got off the interstate and was almost to a 4way when things started vibrating. Then...vibrating worse. I pulled into a vacant parking lot and as I did, the whole car was vibrating. Shifter handle was buzzing in my hand. When I put the clutch in it screeched. Ah.... Smoked the throw out bearing maybe?So I stopped and turned it off. Opened the hood. Smoke coming from the AC clutch and black goop oozing from it. Lovely. I unplugged the electrical connection right quick just in case. After a few minutes I knew I had to start it up and see what was happening. Then I saw the AC clutch had separated at the rubber. I didn't want to leave the car there because it's not a good place to be..... if you know what I mean. So I decided to see how far toward home I could get. The vibrating got worse the whole way. I just knew something was going to explode but it sorta didn't. Parked it with the hood up and got in my Honda and carried on.Next day time to look at it. The clutch is in 2 pieces at the rubber connection. But the grooved AC pulley (with the bearing) is also in 2 pieces. The grooved pulley was just riding around on the flat surface of the electromagnet (field coil). The guts of the field coil were apparently what had melted and spewed the black goop around. Oh. The big bearing on the grooved pulley is still perfect so it didn't lock up. What a mess.So here's the question. Given the info, which piece took out what? I have my idea but i want to hear yours. I do know that when the clutch came into two pieces, it shifted to one side and was rotating extremely out of round.Extra..... Ordered new parts from LMR. They came in broken. The electrical connector on the coil was completely crushed and broken off. The state of this world, quality workmanship is never going to be the same again.Pics....New part.