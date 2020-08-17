A/C pressure switch problem

I had an odd issue happen this weekend..I was working on my car's stereo system and was finishing up when I heard a decently loud POP and then air hissing. I thought my tire popped out of nowhere but it was under the hood. What I found was the the low pressure switch on top of the accumulator had literally popped off and the hissing was coming out of the port. The car is a '93 GT, but previous owner at some point converted to R134

I went to Autozone and got a replacement switch(for a 95 suggested by friend) and o-ring, but the switch will not tighten without "stripping" back loose again. I was able to tighten the original switch back down one time but the compressor did not turn on. I jumped the terminals on the connector and that turned the compressor on, so at least that is not dead. I am guessing the compressor will not come on because the accumulator vented all the 134 out? Although reading more I thought the valve on top was supposed to keep that from happening?

A couple other odd things...the a/c was not on at all the entire day this happened. I did have the car running for a good 15-20 minutes prior since I was working with my amplifier and didn't want to kill the battery. I have attached 2 pictures, one of which showing that one of the heater core hoses was actually resting against the top a/c line coming out of top of accumulator..could the heat from that have conducted heat into the accumulator to cause the pressure build up for this problem?
 

