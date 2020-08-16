so on the 88 gt that we just bought, it is suppose to have a/c, but the compressor is missing and the power steering pump is where the a/c should be. but the big problem is that no matter what it just blows hot air like its the middle of winter. I have reached under the dash to the door and I have pushed and pulled on it seems to move freely, but I guess I didn't check to see if it moved with he hvac controls..so heres the question. was the a/c delete done wrong, shouldn't I still be able to run the vent and get ambient temp air coming in the cab. we have done a couple 3 hrs trips and a couple 2 hour trips and some gravel, and the windows down for that long really gets old, and the gravel the dust gets ridiculous in side without the fan on..