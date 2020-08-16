Engine A/C problems

fully

fully

New Member
Aug 3, 2020
13
0
1
40
Saskatoon
so on the 88 gt that we just bought, it is suppose to have a/c, but the compressor is missing and the power steering pump is where the a/c should be. but the big problem is that no matter what it just blows hot air like its the middle of winter. I have reached under the dash to the door and I have pushed and pulled on it seems to move freely, but I guess I didn't check to see if it moved with he hvac controls..so heres the question. was the a/c delete done wrong, shouldn't I still be able to run the vent and get ambient temp air coming in the cab. we have done a couple 3 hrs trips and a couple 2 hour trips and some gravel, and the windows down for that long really gets old, and the gravel the dust gets ridiculous in side without the fan on..
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S 02 mustang electrical problem The Welcome Wagon 0
I Interior and Upholstery Please help! '06 convertible problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
B 2020 Mustang GT ABS Problems 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
Motorsport71 Fuel Trouble Diagnosing Hesitation from Timing OR Fuel Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D 1989 Dash Harness Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
7 Fmx gear selection problems 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
T Power Problems at Low RPMs SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
F Won’t start outside of neutral unless given gas Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C new problems after throw out bearing/pilot under warranty 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
8 Electric fan problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
L Clutch brake pedal problems 1965 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
R Code scanner problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
P AOD problem anyone with experience? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
S Electrical wiper problem 1989 LX Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
B 2001 ford mustang/anti theft problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
I Throttle body problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Tire size problem 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
J Tire problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Tire size problem Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
R Wheel bearings/problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
F Engine 1991 5.0 HO ignition problems. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Overheating problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
F Door Lock Actuator OEM Trick/Fix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
G Drivetrain 90 LX Speedo Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
9 Big problem and no idea what to do. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
S Possible automatic transmission problem? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B Megasquirt wideband problem Digital Self-tuning Forum 12
9 MegaSquirtPNP 2 problems please help. Digital Self-tuning Forum 12
C Microsquirt tuning and surging idle problems Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
General karthief Electrical Ford crate 5.0 engine in a 65 stang / alternater problem Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
M TR3650 3rd gear problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
C ABS problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
C Engine Found problem but!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R Painting the interior problems 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
D Possible PATS problem? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
9 95 cobra 5.0 fan problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
trlps_ help! fuel problem? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
MSTNGGRL1995 Rough, loping idle and random attempts to die 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
J 1986 SVO rear break problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
1990slow50H Starting issue, electrical problem? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
K Engine 89 mustang lx 2.3 Starting problems 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
F Electrical New ride - old keyless start problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
R Engine Big problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
S 72 electrical problems (click no crank) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
O start up problems on my 65 with a 302 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
B Electrical 1987 GT turn signal/hazard light problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
0 Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
A Header Problems... GT40Ps 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
D 2005 Mustang Clutch Problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 15
M 1967 s-code fan problem 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom