A/C vaccum hose

hey everyone so I have a situation in this Florida heat I have my a/c blowing out the defrost vents only and I have no clue where this line is tracing I have a melted line from that red plastic hose I wonder if anyone knows a part number or a clue what I can do its Florida summer and its a good 101 outside and no a/c HELP heres is some pictures I have and I have a 04 gtp.s I did try the heat shrink method that didn't work.