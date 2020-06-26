A/C vaccum hose

May 8, 2020
hey everyone so I have a situation in this Florida heat I have my a/c blowing out the defrost vents only and I have no clue where this line is tracing I have a melted line from that red plastic hose I wonder if anyone knows a part number or a clue what I can do its Florida summer and its a good 101 outside and no a/c HELP heres is some pictures I have and I have a 04 gt
p.s I did try the heat shrink method that didn't work. :worthlesb
 

