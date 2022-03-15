A Change to my Transmission

While I still fumble around with my crank sensor bolt (just made it worse over the weekend), I have decided to wreck my life up some more with the transmission.



Can I switch the wires on my Overdrive Button to have it employed *ONLY* when I push the button in/on?



Example: We can change wires around for fog light mods



Can I do the same for the transmission Overdrive?



Thank-you



PS I'm taking a couple days off from the crank sensor bolt (it's really getting my feathers ruffled)