A combination to the safe...

Bree

Bree

Member
Jan 12, 2021
44
23
18
52
Zanesville Ohio
I have to pump the break pedal until it's rock hard, put the car in neutral, and then start it, otherwise, I'll never get it out of park! If the break pedal isn't rock hard at the top of it's travel, I can''t depress the lock button on the side of the gear selector. It goes into park fine with the engine running. If I were say for example, in a drive through, and I put it in park while at teh window, I have to shut it off, and do the routine all over again.
I figure it's some kind of a safety lock out that needs adjusted??? I guess what I really wanna know is - is this going to be a fairly easy fix, or should I just live with it?
Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sab24711
Brakes soft then hard brakes
Replies
1
Views
435
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
S
'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe
Replies
127
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
snovak
S
LiquidStangs
Brakes 1979-1986 Fox Parking Brake Adjustment
Replies
1
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
G
1967 Mustang Brake Light Problem
Replies
8
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
GaryH
G
V
Car cranks in gear with clutch out. clutch safety switch issue ?
Replies
5
Views
814
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
ScarletStang
ScarletStang
Top Bottom