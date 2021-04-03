A combination to the safe...

I have to pump the break pedal until it's rock hard, put the car in neutral, and then start it, otherwise, I'll never get it out of park! If the break pedal isn't rock hard at the top of it's travel, I can''t depress the lock button on the side of the gear selector. It goes into park fine with the engine running. If I were say for example, in a drive through, and I put it in park while at teh window, I have to shut it off, and do the routine all over again.

I figure it's some kind of a safety lock out that needs adjusted??? I guess what I really wanna know is - is this going to be a fairly easy fix, or should I just live with it?

Thanks