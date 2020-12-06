horse sence
I will be doing a conversion on this nice 68 coupe for one of our members here on Stangnet ,hbstang . He brought me everything to do the conversion and i will be starting on it tomorrow ,monday . The boxes pretty much fill up my parts room .first step will be getting it up on stands ,making sure the doors are aligned as best as possible ,they already fit pretty good ,and leveling it up to start cutting it apart .