A night at Marty’s..or How to be glad where you are in life. ( under 30 something need not apply)

Kate’s with her girl friend in Atl tonight. That leaves me to fend for myself.

We have a watering hole that we both go to that was recently opened a couple of years ago. Since I was by myself, and not wanting to have to cook, or be by myself, I go to the place,...alone.



This year marks the 35th year I’ve been with the same woman...The fact that she is in Atlanta with a friend is of no concern. I have gotten to a place where I trust her completely. I love her, and she loves me. We will end up being the one that morns the loss of one or the other when that day comes....I’m completely happy.



So,...I’m sitting in this bar tonight by myself...a dozen monitors are displaying various images..Between the sports reruns, one has a St Judes commercial with children suffering through Cancer,...The other has pitiful dogs neglected by their piece of sht owners...with all kinds of fcked up injuries and illnesses............I sit here thinking...How I’m fortunate to have healthy children, and animals that thank God that they live in my house.



How did I get so lucky?



All along the bar, there are 20 somethings exchanging stories...A guy throws out some bull sht story line, full of “ I’m like, and “ then the girl listening to this bull sht yanks her head back in disbelief and goes...“ Whaat!!!”



I smile.....If it weren’t for the mask on my face..all of my 19 front teeth would be showing.. ( I don’t know if you have 19 front teeth, but for the sake of the mental image..I just wanted to paint the mental image of a really big smile).



Now I’m even more glad that I’m not young again..



What a pain in the ass it was finding the “ One”.

Not all of us do,...it took me two times to do this..( In hindsight...if only I could build a car with this success ratio)



Then my thoughts turn to what makes me different from the rest.......and to that I think...”I can’t be that different from anybody here“

The answer being that I‘m not.. It’s so freakin simple.

And calling a spade a spade,..If anything,....I got lucky.



The Woman I married is driven...As am I...Believers in the simple principle that all you have to do in this country is want it, and work to that end.



Finding the path to get there isnt a cake walk though..Reflecting on how close I came to being fcked more than a few times...It was Always this one,....woman....

So tonight,..I’m not braggin’..I’m thanking that I have had the good fortune in life to have my wits, my health, the personality, and the power of a good woman to steady my life to keep me on track to be at a point where I’m at in this country..Glad, and proud that I’m American, and hoping that we all can say the same.