A night at Marty’s..or How to be glad where you are in life. ( under 30 something need not apply)

CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
9,021
6,743
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Kate’s with her girl friend in Atl tonight. That leaves me to fend for myself.
We have a watering hole that we both go to that was recently opened a couple of years ago. Since I was by myself, and not wanting to have to cook, or be by myself, I go to the place,...alone.

This year marks the 35th year I’ve been with the same woman...The fact that she is in Atlanta with a friend is of no concern. I have gotten to a place where I trust her completely. I love her, and she loves me. We will end up being the one that morns the loss of one or the other when that day comes....I’m completely happy.

So,...I’m sitting in this bar tonight by myself...a dozen monitors are displaying various images..Between the sports reruns, one has a St Judes commercial with children suffering through Cancer,...The other has pitiful dogs neglected by their piece of sht owners...with all kinds of fcked up injuries and illnesses............I sit here thinking...How I’m fortunate to have healthy children, and animals that thank God that they live in my house.

How did I get so lucky?

All along the bar, there are 20 somethings exchanging stories...A guy throws out some bull sht story line, full of “ I’m like, and “ then the girl listening to this bull sht yanks her head back in disbelief and goes...“ Whaat!!!”

I smile.....If it weren’t for the mask on my face..all of my 19 front teeth would be showing.. ( I don’t know if you have 19 front teeth, but for the sake of the mental image..I just wanted to paint the mental image of a really big smile).

Now I’m even more glad that I’m not young again..

What a pain in the ass it was finding the “ One”.
Not all of us do,...it took me two times to do this..( In hindsight...if only I could build a car with this success ratio)

Then my thoughts turn to what makes me different from the rest.......and to that I think...”I can’t be that different from anybody here“
The answer being that I‘m not.. It’s so freakin simple.
And calling a spade a spade,..If anything,....I got lucky.

The Woman I married is driven...As am I...Believers in the simple principle that all you have to do in this country is want it, and work to that end.

Finding the path to get there isnt a cake walk though..Reflecting on how close I came to being fcked more than a few times...It was Always this one,....woman....
So tonight,..I’m not braggin’..I’m thanking that I have had the good fortune in life to have my wits, my health, the personality, and the power of a good woman to steady my life to keep me on track to be at a point where I’m at in this country..Glad, and proud that I’m American, and hoping that we all can say the same.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mstng93SSP What a night!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
Noobz347 Aussie Super Snake on some Night at the Roxbury 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
J At night issues. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Noobz347 Contest J&M Engineering Caster/Camber Plate Contest Giveaway! Voting Until 11:PM EST Friday Night 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
A Headlights Turned Off Completely While Driving At Night, Any Ideas What's Up? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
CarMichael Angelo I Started This Last Night.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
B Bought A New 08 Gt Premium Sunday Night...check Charging System Message 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
RangerJoe Pb At Track Last Night 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 36
WheelStander Mustang Week Thursday Night Cruise Regional Forums and Event Information 0
J Mid West Manteno Illinois Cruise Nights Are Back Regional Forums and Event Information 0
jruppert 1987 Gt -- Gauge Cluster Showing Green At Night Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
RangerJoe Fox At The Strip Last Night 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
VibrantRedGT Iracing Mustang Challenge - Season 3 - Race 1 - Charlotte Road Night Resource Discussion Forum 0
oldslow89 The Check Engine Light That Makes Me Lose Sleep At Night 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
AUBURN1111 Electrical Battery Draining Over Night Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Tanner Dyer Nice Night For A Little Photoshoot 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
CarMichael Angelo A Night In Denver 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
J Special Manteno Il. Cruise Night Regional Forums and Event Information 0
LarsD Finished My Exhaust Install Last Night Finally. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
ratio411 I got bored last night and took it out on my Son's antenna. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Mattstang04 Quick question for Night Shifter 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 17
Paul Randle Blow Up The Clutch In My Car Last Night. Whats A Good Replacement? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
LarsD Finally Ran My 91 At The Track Last Night With The New Setup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
Q Mississippi Valley Mustang Roundup - Kids Night!!! Regional Forums and Event Information 3
JenkinsBS So Did A Tune Up Last Night, Found Some Disturbing Things - Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 43
B Stolen In Las Vegas Sunday Night - Truck Trailer And Race Car Regional Forums and Event Information 0
marshall x Night Event At Willow Springs-streets Of Willow -july-7-8 Socal Regional Forums and Event Information 1
GT99BLACK Electrical Issue (battery draining over 2 nights) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
J Manteno Illinois cruise nights Regional Forums and Event Information 3
FastDriver Physical altercation with a German last night 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
T TSD night rally in Westchester on Sat 4/28 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
MFE92 Night road race action = intensity! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Night Shifter Night Shifter's engine bay clean up and make pretty thread 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 49
Tesla_HV New member, just bought a '96 GT last night The Welcome Wagon 4
hoopty5.0 Made it to the track last night. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
Noobz347 06 Vert... It snowed last night... 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
Adams91LX Just a few pics from last night and yesterday... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
T TSD night rally in Mount Kisco NY Saturday 11/19 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
FordRacing302 Picked up a '93 LX last night... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
fiveoho rode in a GTR last night . . . 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
srtthis got some more work done last night 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Gearbanger 101 Are there any white faced gauges out there that DON’T look like hell at night? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
CarMichael Angelo The Night of the Hurricane (a really long stupid story) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
J Manteno Illinois Cruise Nights Regional Forums and Event Information 3
Night Shifter a WTF moment brought to you by Night Shifter 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
ulikehu Roush My New 2007 Roush Night Emblem & Exhaust Upgrade Special Production 0
Wicked65 A few pics from Kool April Nights Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
sneaky98gt In-Car Videos from the Track Last Night 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 25
Niterydr85 First night at the track for 2011 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
BlackVert Did my tax return last night ... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
Similar threads
Top Bottom