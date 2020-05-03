About 3 years ago I built a 91LX hatch. Car was rust free and ran pretty good. I did heads, cam, intake, 5 speed swap etc. I painted the car myself in my garage and it came out O.K. I sold it to my friend, and last month he moved back to New Jersey and took the car with him.Yesterday, he was sending me some pictures of him out on a cruise. Then he sent me these pics.....right after it happened...Just glad he was OK..