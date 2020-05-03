A sad day

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,795
2,040
174
Mililani, Hawaii
About 3 years ago I built a 91LX hatch. Car was rust free and ran pretty good. I did heads, cam, intake, 5 speed swap etc. I painted the car myself in my garage and it came out O.K. I sold it to my friend, and last month he moved back to New Jersey and took the car with him.

91LX.jpg


91LX-1.jpg


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVIMcinPUdk


Yesterday, he was sending me some pictures of him out on a cruise. Then he sent me these pics.....right after it happened...

crash1.jpg


crash.jpg


crash2.jpg


Just glad he was OK..
 
  • Wow
Reactions: Habu135

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mstng93SSP Been having trouble posting 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Been having trouble posting
Top Bottom