I have been wanting to do this for some time now ,a short 69 Shelby type hood to fit the factory fenders and headlight buckets for a 69 Mustang .I will be starting with my old Ram air hood ,it blew off the car .The center is damaged but i will have to cut that away because the Shelby top is flatter in the middle ,i will be bonding the new top on the old metal hood .This will only be so i can make a mold for the shorter top and to have a solid base for the mold .
I will be using ISO resin /marine resin , to make the molds and the new hood . the new hood will bolt in the factory location and latch as the factory hood also ,it will also use the 69 hood peak molding .
I will be making the top and bottom under bracing from this Shelby hood i bought for another project ..I know another project
I will be setting up the metal hood on my (later on down the line 69 project ).It is a very straight 69 fast back and i have a very good set of 69 front fenders and headlight buckets i will bolt in place on the car to make sure the hood follows the top of the fenders ,cowl and headlight buckets .This will take a little bit because i will have to make 4 molds to get to the finished short Shelby type hood .
