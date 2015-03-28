Here we go ! I waxed it last night but i still have a little prep work this morning .I needed to be able to make a flange around the outer side and back end of the mold so i used 2 inch masking tape ,i stretched out about 6 feet and stuck it to a clean smooth table top .I did this 6 times layer on top of layer so it would be stiff .I carefully lifted the tape ,all 6 layers together ,and stuck it to the bottom lip of the hood and pressed it down to make sure it stuck .I wanted it to hang out about 3/4 -1 inch .You will see what this is for when the mold is removed from the hood .Now it is ready for the liquid mold release .You can spray this from a normal paint gun but it will eventually ruin it so use an old one or a cheapy from Harbor freight ,they work fine .Spray a light coat and allow it to dry ,depending on the out side temp. it will not take long .I sprayed 3 coats allowing it to dry between coats .Now we have a thin plastic barrier between the gel coat and the hood ,make sure to spray the edges as well or you will not get the hood out of the moldWe are ready for gel coat .I am using black tooling gel coat .There is a few ways to apply this ,paint brush ,roller ,or spray it on but it requires a gun that will spray very thick materials .I am using a bed liner gun set to spray as fine as possible .It is gel coated .Two coats wet on wet , making sure all the surface and the masking tape and edge is covered .All that is left now is to wait for it to set up ,and that may take a while today because it is a bit chilly out side .I hope around 12 or 1 oclock i will be able to lay up the first layer of 6 .the first layer will be allowed to harden completely so that may be all i can do for today .