Hey guys, checked the codes on my 88 auto 4cyl foxbody and got 89. Dropped my transmission pan to swap out the lockup solenoid only to notice it wasnt even plugged in so I tested it and it tested fine. Cant find the connector anywhere, any ideas? I was gonna pull the carpet to see if it was inside where the transmission harness goes through the tunnel but wanted some insight first cause I dont know where its supposed to be routed to begin with.