I have a 92 lx that i recently inherited. The car used to be my grandfathers daily driver. I know that the transmission has been rebuilt at least once already, and today the transmission line went.

Currently I am torn between doing a v8 swap which I know will be a nightmare, or giving the car the 2.3 turbo treatment which doesnt seem too easy itself but less parts overall to source and replace.

So before I get ahead of myself and repair/rebuild the a4ld, has anyone here slapped 4r44e-5r55e into a fox with a lima under the hood? If yes, thoughts, problems encountered, is it worth it?



Tldr: is swapping an a4ld to a 4r55e/5r55e worth it? Thoughts.