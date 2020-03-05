A9L 87 sd aod

mac_55

mac_55

New Member
Nov 24, 2010
7
0
1
Car 1987 mercury cougar speed density aod 5.0

parts---1989 a9l mass air conversion with h.o a9l

want to convert to t5 --89gt

i converted an 87 merc years ago from sd to mass with this computer and 89 h.o and never had a problem driving, burn outs fun times with an aod.

wanting to start all over again with rust free cougar and with doing so much reading my brain is scrambled eggs.

have been reading the 87 sd start neutral and clutch signals are + and ground, running a different path then the mass harness

-took my a9l apart just now and no visual burn traces anywhere on the board. (#46)

-dont have the looped o2 sensor harness

-will replace aod trans harness with t5 swap

from what i have been reading i was suppose to fry my ecm running it with aod , i know 88-93 ecms need to match the trans and o2 harness

Question

is this a sd harness thing that we can use either ecm or did i just get lucky,

sorry its long, someone please lay it out for me ,starting to dream of reading forums




Thank you
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mustang5L5 Mass air conversion using a9l on former aod car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Mustang5L5 MAF conversion on AOD-to-T5 swapped car...A9L or A9P Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Bad92GT run an A9L with a AOD? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
drakesdad New A9L set up for us AODE boys...... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
Mustang5L5 Can you use an A9L computer with an AOD?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Mass air conversion using a9l on former aod car
MAF conversion on AOD-to-T5 swapped car...A9L or A9P
run an A9L with a AOD?
New A9L set up for us AODE boys......
Can you use an A9L computer with an AOD??
Top Bottom