A9L 87 sd aod

Car 1987 mercury cougar speed density aod 5.0



parts---1989 a9l mass air conversion with h.o a9l



want to convert to t5 --89gt



i converted an 87 merc years ago from sd to mass with this computer and 89 h.o and never had a problem driving, burn outs fun times with an aod.



wanting to start all over again with rust free cougar and with doing so much reading my brain is scrambled eggs.



have been reading the 87 sd start neutral and clutch signals are + and ground, running a different path then the mass harness



-took my a9l apart just now and no visual burn traces anywhere on the board. (#46)



-dont have the looped o2 sensor harness



-will replace aod trans harness with t5 swap



from what i have been reading i was suppose to fry my ecm running it with aod , i know 88-93 ecms need to match the trans and o2 harness



Question



is this a sd harness thing that we can use either ecm or did i just get lucky,



sorry its long, someone please lay it out for me ,starting to dream of reading forums









Thank you