Is there a posting somewhere that lists what systems are affected by which capacitors? I've seen here and on the net many references to replacing burnt capacitors to fix running problems. But so far everybody just says if you have a problem replace all three capacitors. Yes I agree with this in theory since they are cheap and you are in there already. But I'm always curious to know more. Does anybody have a list of what systems are affected by the various capacitors (ie. fuel pump constantly running is the capacitor on the left side of the board etc.'I made that capacitor up don't quote me on it') Does such a list exist?