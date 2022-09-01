Electrical a9p dead pin 33 & 46

D

deadpool89

New Member
Aug 31, 2022
1
0
1
41
north texas
Good evening fellow fox... people.

I haven't been in the game in quite a while and Ive run into an issue...

Purchased a 89 with a "331" that runs, and drives. and that's about it. Also, vin number shows it to be a gt cobra, which whatever.
It appears to have
- gt40 heads
- cam unknown, but has crane rockers on top.
- intake- cheaper variety
-MSD ignition throughout
-70mm TB
-55mmMAF(I believe it is too small and swapped upon sale)
-t5(strong)
-rear end unknown
-fuel pump replaced and on a switch
-aftrmarket rad
-elec fan
- PURPLE injectors(24#??)
-no o2 harness and sensors are in with wires cut off

anyhow throttles high, checked timing, without spout, at 12d, pulled iac and checked tps and showed 5-6v on all wires. head scratcher. proceeded to check wire path from 46 to tps and ohm'd out fine. checked pins on a9p and couldn't get a read. now this was a week ago, and have since been online here and other places to get a better grasp on this situation.

pulled open the brain and lo and behold, 46 was burned. figured that was all, then looked across and noticed 33 is as well. I would assume 46 is a somewhat simple fix for someone with knowledge. I can solder wires together but this is out of my wheelhouse.

Question of my day would be concerning 33. I DL'd the cool diagram of the pins and what they're for etc etc, I can't see that 33 deals with anything other than the egr, but I know it is a factor in operation.

What would options be with 33 and is it necessary for that circuit to be 100%.


As for everything else with the car, that'll be a topic for another day.

Who here has any insight on this problem?

Thanks in advance
tempImageuuKXjS.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Electrical .1 volts on pin 46
Replies
17
Views
890
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Scottryan86
Electrical ECM Pin 46 Trace Wire Burnt on MAF Conversion
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
M00n420
M
TOOLOW91
Electrical Maf / 02 issues
Replies
19
Views
960
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
1
Engine 91 5.0 no start ECU pin 57 trace
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sd331
S
C
Unique Fuel Pump Issue
Replies
31
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CUAviator
C
Top Bottom