Good evening fellow fox... people.I haven't been in the game in quite a while and Ive run into an issue...Purchased a 89 with a "331" that runs, and drives. and that's about it. Also, vin number shows it to be a gt cobra, which whatever.It appears to have- gt40 heads- cam unknown, but has crane rockers on top.- intake- cheaper variety-MSD ignition throughout-70mm TB-55mmMAF(I believe it is too small and swapped upon sale)-t5(strong)-rear end unknown-fuel pump replaced and on a switch-aftrmarket rad-elec fan- PURPLE injectors(24#??)-no o2 harness and sensors are in with wires cut offanyhow throttles high, checked timing, without spout, at 12d, pulled iac and checked tps and showed 5-6v on all wires. head scratcher. proceeded to check wire path from 46 to tps and ohm'd out fine. checked pins on a9p and couldn't get a read. now this was a week ago, and have since been online here and other places to get a better grasp on this situation.pulled open the brain and lo and behold, 46 was burned. figured that was all, then looked across and noticed 33 is as well. I would assume 46 is a somewhat simple fix for someone with knowledge. I can solder wires together but this is out of my wheelhouse.Question of my day would be concerning 33. I DL'd the cool diagram of the pins and what they're for etc etc, I can't see that 33 deals with anything other than the egr, but I know it is a factor in operation.What would options be with 33 and is it necessary for that circuit to be 100%.As for everything else with the car, that'll be a topic for another day.Who here has any insight on this problem?Thanks in advance