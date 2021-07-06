Ability to edit posts after they are posted?

Gs1987GT
Member
-
- Jun 9, 2021
-
- 20
-
- 2
-
- 11
Gents, Good Morning,
I always proof read my posts before posting them to the site. Occasionally I will misspell a word or stupid Google auto correct changes it to something totally different.
I dont see any ability to go back and correct my post after its entered. Is that correct or if so, how do I do I edit my prior submitted posts?
Thanks.
I always proof read my posts before posting them to the site. Occasionally I will misspell a word or stupid Google auto correct changes it to something totally different.
I dont see any ability to go back and correct my post after its entered. Is that correct or if so, how do I do I edit my prior submitted posts?
Thanks.