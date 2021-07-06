Ability to edit posts after they are posted?

Gents, Good Morning,

I always proof read my posts before posting them to the site. Occasionally I will misspell a word or stupid Google auto correct changes it to something totally different.

I dont see any ability to go back and correct my post after its entered. Is that correct or if so, how do I do I edit my prior submitted posts?

Thanks.
 

It’s a right of passage thing. Once you’ve posted enough times. Or simply ask one of the mods, and they’ll immediately call a tribunal, and put it to a vote.
If they all agree, they’ll give you the power to fix your fck-ups. If they don’t, you’ll automatically be banned.
 
