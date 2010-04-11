ABS brakes and pad wear

Sparty92
So I called my dealer the other day asking them why it appeared my rear brakes were wearing faster than my front brakes.
"Your car has ABS," he said.
I am pretty sure ABS is only activated when you're about to die and you're hard on the brakes...?
"The ABS is used every time you brake for stability," he said.
Ok...um...
My car has 48K+ miles. The tech that did my front control arm TSB asked if I had new brakes on the car...I told him they were original. He was impressed, given the mileage.
I figured the front brakes do about 80% of the stopping, so why is the guy on the phone telling me that ABS is activated every time I stop for "stability" purposes, and the rears will wear out faster than the fronts.
Any comments?
Thanks!
