ABS brakes and pad wear

There are two other reasons that rear discs wear faster than the fronts. Ford engineers re-calibrated the proportioning valve to apply the rear brakes sooner to prevent nose-diving with regard to jamming on the brakes before a crash. It seems that in crash tests the low profile of most cars today combined with slamming on the brakes was stuffing the front of the car under the impacted vehicle. The other reason the rear discs wear out faster is that they are quite a bit smaller than the fronts. I have changed the rears before the fronts in both my wifes's Fusion and my son's Explorer Sport. Ford really should enlarge the rear discs to compensate for all of this.

I recently upgraded to slotted rotors and Hawk ceramic pads on my 07 GT. Only have 23K miles on the car. The stock front pads still look nearly new with tons of life left, while the rears were almost gone....

I have a 2014 Mustang V6 that I just took in today for a servicing and say my Fronts were a 5 (green) and the Rears were a 3 (red). I thought either A. The fronts would wear out quicker since in my head Physics would dictate the front needs stopped first since that's where all the force is while stopped, or B. They would wear at the same rate since the front rotors and pads are so much larger. I too have after market brakes like Five Oh Brian and believe I upgraded early 2017, so basically 3 years ago. At that time I was told my brakes were wearing at a Ford servicing but will have to check on what they said then. All I know is I measured my old rear pads since I still have them, and they're at 1/2 inch so basically 12.7mm. Anything between 10-12mm is normal from what I've read online. The guy at Midas who I had use a PowerStop upgrade rotors and brake pads kit said my old pads were still good. Only reason why I'm concerned now is lately I've felt grinding and hear squeaks as well as the car feeling like it's wanting to inch forward at a stop sometimes. I read that if you're not too hard on your brakes the rears wear more because the master cylinder for current cars goes to the rear first then to the front if additional pressure is applied. This apparently prevents your car from nose diving. So I guess if I want my brakes to wear at the same rate I need to stomp on the brake pedal more often LOL. Anyway that's what I have found. Not too happy about it, but since no shop will put my rear pads back in guess I will. Autozone loans you a rear caliper tool needed to push a piston back in. The piston is for the Emergency braking system? Anyway yeah, pretty weird there is such a huge difference between front and rear, especially with the fronts being bigger. Rears should be bigger if they're gonna wear quicker. I guess they're smaller to prevent lockup but still..