ABS code 63 can’t figure it out

F

Farmstad

Member
Jun 30, 2021
21
4
13
18
Canada
Been trying to fix my abs system on my 1994 mustang. First I got a new relay/control system for the top of the abs system because I had no abs light when key was in on and wheels would always lock up when stopping. Plugged it in and I was able to see the abs light but it stays on. Put my tester in and got a code 63 from the dash. I have looked at all the other forms talking about 63 but I couldn’t figure it out. I already cleaned the ground but not sure what wires to use with the multimeter (could not find a red wire like all the forms have said) another thing I have checked from this website http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/brakes/absDiagInfo.html is when I unplug both connections to the abs I get no lights. Would love some help figuring it out but I hope I don’t need to get the full abs system with new pumps and so on don’t really want to drain my brake fluid.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Has my check engine light been tuned out? [2004 5spd GT]
Replies
4
Views
262
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
SN95_fanx54
S
M
FE Build ABS Light constantly on
Replies
4
Views
372
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
M
how to test anit-lock brakes?
Replies
25
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
mostsmooth
M
A
Fuel Car running worse after gas fillup
Replies
51
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
225
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
Top Bottom