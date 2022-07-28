ABS code 63 can’t figure it out

Been trying to fix my abs system on my 1994 mustang. First I got a new relay/control system for the top of the abs system because I had no abs light when key was in on and wheels would always lock up when stopping. Plugged it in and I was able to see the abs light but it stays on. Put my tester in and got a code 63 from the dash. I have looked at all the other forms talking about 63 but I couldn’t figure it out. I already cleaned the ground but not sure what wires to use with the multimeter (could not find a red wire like all the forms have said) another thing I have checked from this website http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/brakes/absDiagInfo.html is when I unplug both connections to the abs I get no lights. Would love some help figuring it out but I hope I don’t need to get the full abs system with new pumps and so on don’t really want to drain my brake fluid.