ABS Light constantly on

M

mg5487

New Member
Sep 9, 2021
1
0
1
30
Maryland
Hey all,

I tried searching this issue and it seems like a lot of people have the same problem but no one ever posts what actually fixed it. My ABS light is on in my 02 Mustang and when I press the traction control button on the dash, nothing happens. I tried pulling codes on it; however, my reader (Creader Vii+) just says unable to connect to vehicle's ECU. It will still read PCM and RCM codes, it just won't connect when I select ABS.

All the wheel speed sensors seem to be okay (just visual inspection) and I don't immediately notice any damage on the reluctors.

I fear it is the ABS module, anyone know how I can test this, before I just buy one and swap it out? I say module because in theory, I should be able to access the ABS system with this reader.
 

