Abs problem

I have a 2003 mustang mach 1, my dam abs light is on ever since I got it 5 years ago, it’s annoying not knowing when your wheels are spinning on the rain, I was looking to buy a cobra module and slap it on my Mach 1, would that fix the problem if all sensors checked out good? Or should I buy the whole system? I tried reading the code but no luck, it only gave me one code, witch was the stick under the reservoir but light hasn’t gone away, my car died one day needed a new battery since it reset the codes it came off but once I was driving something activated that wouldn’t let me go more than 50 mph, any ideas or clues?