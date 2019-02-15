Abs problem

Feb 15, 2019
I have a 2003 mustang mach 1, my dam abs light is on ever since I got it 5 years ago, it’s annoying not knowing when your wheels are spinning on the rain, I was looking to buy a cobra module and slap it on my Mach 1, would that fix the problem if all sensors checked out good? Or should I buy the whole system? I tried reading the code but no luck, it only gave me one code, witch was the stick under the reservoir but light hasn’t gone away, my car died one day needed a new battery since it reset the codes it came off but once I was driving something activated that wouldn’t let me go more than 50 mph, any ideas or clues?
 

Suggestion. Instead of loading up the parts cannon by buying of the "whole abs system" why not spend the $$ on a tool that might help you figure out exactly which parts really need to be replaced.

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/forscan-odb2-scanner-w-elm327-usb.57/

As for what else "might" cause your problems, Do you have different sized (overall diameter) between the front and back?
 
wmburns said:
Suggestion. Instead of loading up the parts cannon by buying of the "whole abs system" why not spend the $$ on a tool that might help you figure out exactly which parts really need to be replaced.

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/forscan-odb2-scanner-w-elm327-usb.57/

As for what else "might" cause your problems, Do you have different sized (overall diameter) between the front and back?
The problem is that not even ford computer will read my abs, I use to work for ford and I still have friends that are able to help me out but can I try a modular from a gt on a Mach 1?
 
Try this. Go to car-part.com and look up the part in question. Take a look at the other models and car years that show up. The salvage yard industry is very good at model year interchange.

But if asking for an educated guess, as far as Ford is concerned there's not that much difference between a GT and a Mach 1.
 
I had the same problem with my 97 Cobra. Scanners wouldn't communicate with the ABS module. I purchase a used ABS unit for $95, it worked. Finally got rid of the ABS fault. I think it was the ABS module.
 

