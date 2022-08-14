AC blower fan pics

Thought this AC motor fan cage was broken at its shaft collar ( plastic) but I believe this is how it is made. It used a spring clamp to secure it to the motor shaft ( just like a fuel or PS line uses.)
It has a Ford or Motorcraft number on it,
Was going to replace it but all of the cages I look at are 5 1/4" in diameter and are 2.5" wide, which are smaller in both dimensions??
Anyone seen these? or would the amount of air produced by a smaller replacement cage be neglible?
Its an 83 with factory air..
The LMR A/C box rebuild kit gasket was the wrong size too.......
DSCF1123.JPG
DSCF1124.JPG
DSCF1125.JPG
DSCF1126.JPG
DSCF1084.JPG
 

Was going to replace it but all of the cages I look at are 5 1/4" in diameter and are 2.5" wide, which are smaller in both dimensions??
When you say "look at", are you looking at the part in your hand or looking at dimensions given online? If online, it could be the same part, just measured at different points. For example, I would peg the diameter of your pictured fan at 5.25" if you measure center of the blades to center of the blades. I would guess the width of unit could be 2.5" if you measure the width available in the blade opening, not outside dimension.

Just a thought
 
When you say "look at", are you looking at the part in your hand or looking at dimensions given online? If online, it could be the same part, just measured at different points. For example, I would peg the diameter of your pictured fan at 5.25" if you measure center of the blades to center of the blades. I would guess the width of unit could be 2.5" if you measure the width available in the blade opening, not outside dimension.

Just a thought
Good points..... Thanks
Anyone seen a fan attached to motor like this one was????
 
