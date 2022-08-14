AC blower fan pics

Thought this AC motor fan cage was broken at its shaft collar ( plastic) but I believe this is how it is made. It used a spring clamp to secure it to the motor shaft ( just like a fuel or PS line uses.)It has a Ford or Motorcraft number on it,Was going to replace it but all of the cages I look at are 5 1/4" in diameter and are 2.5" wide, which are smaller in both dimensions??Anyone seen these? or would the amount of air produced by a smaller replacement cage be neglible?Its an 83 with factory air..The LMR A/C box rebuild kit gasket was the wrong size too.......