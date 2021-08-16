AC blowing neutral Air, New AC system

Recently had my AC system replaced and refilled. Now my AC isn’t blowing cold air anymore. With the dial turned all the way cold, I get neutral temp air I guess. On cooler days-warm days, it seems to be tolerable and actually chilly, not as cold as it could be. On super hot days it just blows hot air. Took the car back to the shop and they said it wasn’t leaking anywhere and they didn’t know exactly what the cause of it was.

Couple things I noticed with this issue is it takes a second for the driver and passenger vents to blow any air on when the AC is turned on. However the floor vents come on immediately. Also, I don’t know if it’s related, but running my AC causes hanging revs at like 1200 rpms and an idle that almost stalls the car out every minute or so.
 

I had that problem with my new system....Check your orafice. It comes out near the firewall and see if its freezing up.....that would mean clogged. I got rid of the 134 because it didn't work. I changed over to Freeze 12 also called r12a, and all is well with cold air. Check E Bay for Freeze 12
 
I had that problem with my new system....Check your orafice. It comes out near the firewall and see if its freezing up.....that would mean clogged. I got rid of the 134 because it didn't work. I changed over to Freeze 12 also called r12a, and all is well with cold air. Check E Bay for Freeze 12
When I first turn the AC on for a split second it is cold before turning to hot...
 
At first I had a clog.....Same problems as you. I got a new line with the filter Like I said I changed over from 134, and it worked. Now I have very cold air. Took quite a while to figure it out.
 
Top Bottom