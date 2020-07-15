AC causes car to over heat

B

bdemat

Member
Sep 22, 2018
11
1
13
Acworth ga
Hello, every one, have a 90 mustang GT. Car runs great accept when I run the AC. Going down the road the air gets cool but not cold. When I am at idle, it gets warm and the car starts to over heat. Soon as I go down the road it starts to cool down again, both the temp and the AC. New radiator, water pump, thermostat, fan and fan cluch. I realize it's a airflow problem but the car is almost stock, what's the cure. Also while not running the AC the temp is perfect even at idle.
Any advise would be appreciated.
 

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,558
3,429
224
Check your fan clutch. Drive the car until it's up to operating temperature, shut the car off, pop the hood, and try to turn the fan. If it turns easily, you need a fan clutch. If it has only slight resistance, you need a fan clutch. If it won't turn or is stiff as hell, it's not the fan clutch, you'll need to look elsewhere in the cooling system.
 
M I'm enraged cause my clutch won't engage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
trlps_ Fuel Pump causing stalling? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
J Tune Causing Problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
J Electrical Burnt ECU caused by BAMA Chip? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
billison Poor alignment cause tire rub?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
FastDriver WTH would cause this kind of AFR fluctuation? Digital Self-tuning Forum 17
C 98 GT - possibly bad PCM causing misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
