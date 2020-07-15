AC causes car to over heat

bdemat
Hello, every one, have a 90 mustang GT. Car runs great accept when I run the AC. Going down the road the air gets cool but not cold. When I am at idle, it gets warm and the car starts to over heat. Soon as I go down the road it starts to cool down again, both the temp and the AC. New radiator, water pump, thermostat, fan and fan cluch. I realize it's a airflow problem but the car is almost stock, what's the cure. Also while not running the AC the temp is perfect even at idle.
Any advise would be appreciated.
