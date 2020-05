Just by chance I noticed my a.c. comp.clutch slowly turning a little while she idled in my garage.I priced them out and I was willing to fork over $100+ for a new one,no place in town has one.Can't get one till next week,so I removed it and wire brushed both parts and put another shim on so the gap was about 0.016-018.She's back together and no problems all day. How long will this last? Anyplace have new ones less than$100 bucks.