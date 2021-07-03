Progress Thread AC compressor prob

M

Magnet86

Member
Jul 21, 2018
50
3
8
49
Hagerstown, MD
Hello everyone:

I am having trouble with the AC on the 86GT but before I go into that, has anyone rebuilt or resealed a6p148a? I completely disassembled the original compressor from my car. Right down to the pistons. There is some staining and rough spots inside but the thing wasn't locked up and moved fine. Its not perfectly clean and before I reassemble it I want to get some opinions. Might be ready for the recycle bin but who knows. Here's some pics:
AC part 2 002.jpg

AC part 2 003.jpg

AC part 2 005.jpg

AC part 2 004.jpg

A little rough to be sure but I can clean some more. But if the parts don't seal or bang around, might not be worth it. I suppose I can reassemble it and check pressure with a manifold gauge set and rotate the shaft by hand. It wasn't bound up but managed to leak at the body seam when recharging two years ago. And could have been a bad shop job too. I have a few reseal kits and a spare compressor that hasn't been opened or converted to R134a. Thoughts, please and thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,013
11,953
224
Massachusetts
A lot of that can be cleaned up, but the main seal is going to be made between the o-rings on the Pistons and the bores. I can’t see the condition of the bores in your pic but that will be the main decision maker on if that is junk or not. Are those bores smooth and free of nicks and corrosion and other damage?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Engine AC Help
Replies
6
Views
601
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
flanaganjohn
F
93CalypsoConvert
Fox Lets make my AC work again
Replies
10
Views
454
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Zeffer
Z
M
AC compressor clutch problem perhaps?
Replies
3
Views
140
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
M
Electrical Still AC Prob 86GT
Replies
12
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Magnet86
M
NurseGuy
AC Compressor cycle
Replies
5
Views
671
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
NurseGuy
NurseGuy
Top Bottom