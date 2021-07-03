Hello everyone:I am having trouble with the AC on the 86GT but before I go into that, has anyone rebuilt or resealed a6p148a? I completely disassembled the original compressor from my car. Right down to the pistons. There is some staining and rough spots inside but the thing wasn't locked up and moved fine. Its not perfectly clean and before I reassemble it I want to get some opinions. Might be ready for the recycle bin but who knows. Here's some pics:A little rough to be sure but I can clean some more. But if the parts don't seal or bang around, might not be worth it. I suppose I can reassemble it and check pressure with a manifold gauge set and rotate the shaft by hand. It wasn't bound up but managed to leak at the body seam when recharging two years ago. And could have been a bad shop job too. I have a few reseal kits and a spare compressor that hasn't been opened or converted to R134a. Thoughts, please and thanks.