I checked how much freon was in it and it checked out in the green, I then jumped the low pressure side switch and the clutch would run without short Cycling, so I thought it was the switch so I installed the new switch and it's doing the same thing the old switch does. Which is short Cycling I get no cool air at all I'm trying to avoid a garage because of the cost and I'm really needing AC. Does anybody have any other suggestions? I have a 2006 mustang gt.