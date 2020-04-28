91GTstroked
Jun 14, 2007
124
42
38
Okay guys,
I have some other things to try and fix. Here's the deal. I have a mark iv electric fan with a painless relay.
Once the fan turns on at 180* my AC compressor starts running. It does this with the ac controls turned off!
I noticed this because my ac lines get frost on them without actually turning on the AC.
Just bought the car last May, so trying to figure things out.
Thanks.
