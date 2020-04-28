Engine AC compressor stays running?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
Okay guys,

I have some other things to try and fix. Here's the deal. I have a mark iv electric fan with a painless relay.

Once the fan turns on at 180* my AC compressor starts running. It does this with the ac controls turned off!

I noticed this because my ac lines get frost on them without actually turning on the AC.

Just bought the car last May, so trying to figure things out.

Thanks.
 

