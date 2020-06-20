Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Mar 7, 2019
- 880
- 278
- 73
- 56
Is there a common chemical that I can clean out both condenser and evap. parts on my ac system. I want to go with a semi-complete kit and buy a 134 resto kit. It has everything but the mentioned parts. . Maybe start with Tolene or xylene. Then finish with the correct flush. I want to get it good with compressed air, but at $40 for a bottle I just want to buy one. I have a vacuum and gauges. Any ideas for the Potomus for a 134 resto. I will take some negativity if need be , but dont crush my dreams . This kit is from Original Air WILL IT WORK