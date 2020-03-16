My car currently has no AC. It did at one time and still has the evaporator core.

I have a March pulley/bracket system. I’m looking for a complete kit, minus the compressor. I need to use a specific Sanden one that mounts on the passenger side under the alternator. So what I need is everything else.Condensor, hoses, fittings, etc. LMR has a kit, but I don’t need the compressor that comes with it.