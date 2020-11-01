I got a 134 changeover kit from CJ Pony. I tried to save some money and did not get the condensor or evap. because I was going to flush them with paint thinner. Which I did but not good enough I guess. I have $550 plus lots of small extras so money is a factor because you never know whats next on our cars. My pressures are good on my gauges. The lower line from the firewall to the condensor gets very cold at the orafice area so why does it not translate to the evaporator to not get cold?.............So heres what I plan to do . Reflush the whole system with real flushing product piece by piece. Buy a new condensor . Leave the evaporator because Im not removing the dash. Do I have to buy a new accumulator?...................................So general ideas ? Buy a new accumulator ? Any diff on choice of freon ?