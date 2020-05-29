Good afternoon all, I recently put a whole new AC system in my 1990 Ford mustang 5.0. I did a reseal to my 6p148 and replaced all the seals. I got a new condenser, all lines new, new evap and clutch. I vacuumed it down held its charge and charged it up. It calls for 2lbs and 2 oz of R12 and converting to R134a i times that by .80 and ended up putting in about 2.25 cans. AC vents blow nice and cold. however my low side pressure is very high. At around 40-45 psi.The most they will come down when revving is 30 psi. High side seems fine at 150. In NY today temps were about 70-75. My issue is that i can't even get the low pressure switch to turn off the compressor. Im leaning toward the compressor being worn out but I wanted to ask some others what they thought. I purged all the lines prior, vacuumed for one hour, have the correct 8oz of POE in the system. Thank you all for your input!