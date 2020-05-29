Engine AC Help

Good afternoon all, I recently put a whole new AC system in my 1990 Ford mustang 5.0. I did a reseal to my 6p148 and replaced all the seals. I got a new condenser, all lines new, new evap and clutch. I vacuumed it down held its charge and charged it up. It calls for 2lbs and 2 oz of R12 and converting to R134a i times that by .80 and ended up putting in about 2.25 cans. AC vents blow nice and cold. however my low side pressure is very high. At around 40-45 psi.The most they will come down when revving is 30 psi. High side seems fine at 150. In NY today temps were about 70-75. My issue is that i can't even get the low pressure switch to turn off the compressor. Im leaning toward the compressor being worn out but I wanted to ask some others what they thought. I purged all the lines prior, vacuumed for one hour, have the correct 8oz of POE in the system. Thank you all for your input!
 

SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,218
4,284
203
42
Your readings are right around where they should be for 75 degrees. If the car had been running with heat in the radiator the low pressure reading may raise a little.

Screenshot_20200530-012645_Chrome.jpg


A bad compressor will usually make the pressure needle shake.
 
