I have a 1995 v8 5.0. I replaced every part on my ac and I put a vacuum on it and it was at 30 and I waited and it did not move. So I started filling Freon into the system and it’s has 90psi on the low side and 0 on the low side the ac clutch is working perfectly and spinning but it won’t transfer psi to high side does anyone know what’s wrong?

The compressor is brand new.