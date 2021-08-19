1986 Mustang 5.0 factory air I owned for 27 years.



My ac has been acting up it works on cold startup freon reads good, then when it cycles or the switch is turn off and back on the clutch doesn’t kick back in and has no volts at clutch. When working the cycle switch has 12.2v on both sides, the wire at the wot relay from cycle switch has 12.2v, the red computer power wire has 14.1v, the computer to wot trigger is what I not sure about it reads 9.6v, then clutch wire reads 12.2v. Then when not working only thing different it no volts to clutch black/yellow wire. I tried two new relays still samething. (All volts reading are from a power probe III). If I use the power probe to add 12v to clutch wire it kicks in when not working.



Anyone got any ideas?