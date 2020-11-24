Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 33,909
-
- 10,202
-
- 224
I haven’t had AC on my car in 20 years. I’m putting it back. I forgot the exact routing down the pass side of the car. Since I filled holes, I want to drill any new holes now before the engine is in.
anyone with the ac lines still in place care to snap a few pics of the line running down the pass frame rail to the connection at the condenser?
also..ac condensers?? Where did they all go? I cant find any to buy
anyone with the ac lines still in place care to snap a few pics of the line running down the pass frame rail to the connection at the condenser?
also..ac condensers?? Where did they all go? I cant find any to buy
Last edited: