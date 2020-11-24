Engine AC line routing

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,909
10,202
224
Massachusetts
I haven’t had AC on my car in 20 years. I’m putting it back. I forgot the exact routing down the pass side of the car. Since I filled holes, I want to drill any new holes now before the engine is in.

anyone with the ac lines still in place care to snap a few pics of the line running down the pass frame rail to the connection at the condenser?


also..ac condensers?? Where did they all go? I cant find any to buy
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: nickyb

  • Sponsors(?)


nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
Apr 3, 2009
476
175
63
58
nevada
It's late and cars outside also cold as a witches tit out tonight, I'll snap pics after work and post it you don't have by then as my a.c. Has always been on since new.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

melzerkymsu
Trick Flow Fuel Rail Installation
Replies
11
Views
802
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
melzerkymsu
melzerkymsu
9
Fuel Help! - Fuel Line to Fuel Rail Question
Replies
4
Views
313
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
93tankus
9
N
Engine !!!Need help ASAP with removing an ac line!!!
Replies
10
Views
674
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
NerdKrusher
N
J
Interior and Upholstery 93 dash harness routing.
Replies
1
Views
281
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
8
67-68 Correct Dimensions
Replies
0
Views
168
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
80grit
8
Top Bottom