AC System Help

May 22, 2022
Texas
2000 Ford Mustang 3.8l
Replaced ac parts and when I was recharging my system , the low side gauge went to near RETARD and stopped taking Freon.
I then started checking my electrical components .

I have no power to my ac compressor .
No power to my high pressure switch.

I tested my b/w wire from the CCRM to battery negative and it reads OL.

I tested the ground of the high pressure switch and it reads -7.5v. (Test light connected to battery positive )

I don’t know where to go from here .
PLEASE HELP!
 

