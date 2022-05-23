AC System Help

2000 Ford Mustang 3.8l

Replaced ac parts and when I was recharging my system , the low side gauge went to near RETARD and stopped taking Freon.

I then started checking my electrical components .



I have no power to my ac compressor .

No power to my high pressure switch.



I tested my b/w wire from the CCRM to battery negative and it reads OL.



I tested the ground of the high pressure switch and it reads -7.5v. (Test light connected to battery positive )



I don’t know where to go from here .

PLEASE HELP!