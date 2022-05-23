AC System Help

Blackedoutv6
May 22, 2022
2
0
1
26
2000 Ford Mustang 3.8l
Replaced ac parts and when I was recharging my system , the low side gauge went to near RETARD and stopped taking Freon.
I then started checking my electrical components .
I have no power to my ac compressor .
No power to my high pressure switch.
I tested my b/w wire from the CCRM to battery negative and it reads OL.
I tested the ground of the high pressure switch and it reads -7.5v. (Test light connected to battery positive )
I don’t know where to go from here .
PLEASE HELP!
