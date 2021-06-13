AC Wiring for MS3 Gold Box

Digital Tuning Pros,
Finally charged the AC up on my 93 GT and working on MS3 settings to kick on my electric fans when the AC is on. My MS3 Gold Box did not come wired to pin 10 on the factory EEC plug on either of the MS3 black or gray plugs. I'm working on adding the wire, but want to make sure the black/yellow wire is only a signal wire, so I can setup AC Idle up and AC fan control. Just wanting to make sure I understand the voltage at pin 10 to prevent frying the MS3 board when connecting it to the Tableswitch pin on the MS3 gray plug. I'm guessing that this is the only input available to let the MS3 know when the AC compressor is on. I attached my MS3 gray plug info. If anyone could help I would appreciate it. -Tim
 

