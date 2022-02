Does anyone have the part number for a 1989 5.0 ac wot cutoff relay and for the connector harness? My harness had and connector basically disintegrated on me so I want to splice in a new one and put a new relay on as well since that looked a little rough at the connection. I can’t seem to find the correct relay online and the ones I do find don’t seem to match up with the pin connections. I attached a photo of the relay pins.

Thanks,

Brian