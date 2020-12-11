ACC Mass Carpet VS Sound Deadening Mat

As these cars get older the interior slowly starts to wear out. Something that will restore the appearance of your interior dramatically is replacing your dirty, stained and otherwise worn out carpet. ACC seems to be the popular choice for replacement, offering two choices of the the factory cutpile style molded carpet. "Standard" is regular carpet with padding where factory equipped. "Mass backed" carpet is basically a rubber backing that acts as a sound deadener. I have some questions:

Is the mass backing worth it?
Does using sound deadener and standard carpet yield better results?
Is sound deadener worth it?
What's everyone using for sound deadener these days? I see some cheap options on amazon.

I'm considering refreshing my interior this winter and started looking into carpet. I saw the option for mass backing and wondered how it stacked up against sound deadener in the floor. Mass backing is an 100$ option. You can get 36 square feet of Noico Sound Deadening Mat for 66$ on amazon. I assume sound deadener mat is more effective but have no experience with it.
 

