I picked up a set of almost new 24lb Accel Injectors for cheap. Now that I have them I leaned that they are 24lb at 43.5psi fuel presure. The 5.0 is 39.15psi. So if the accel are installed running the stock pressure they will only flow 22.77lb/hr (24lb/hr * √ (39.15 / 43.5) = 22.77lb/hr). So if the 24lb are installed with a MAF calibrated for 24lb the car will run lean? I have a adjustable pressure regulator, so if the fuel pressure is set to the 43.5 the injectors will actually flow 24lb/hr, right?