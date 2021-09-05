Hey all,

So I’m fairly novice when it comes to auto electrical issues. I recently finished relocating my battery to the hatch area of my 90 LX, following house of dula’s YouTube video on the subject. My car is currently a rolling chassis and has no engine wiring harness. Am I incorrect in assuming that once the battery is connected that I should have accessory power when the key is turned? Positive goes from battery>175 megafuse>Starter solenoid. negative goes from battery>Metal ground in rear quarter area>Driver’s side inner apron ground. Can anyone advise where the error might be?

Thanks