Active exhaust aftermarket

S

StingersStang

New Member
Sep 22, 2020
1
0
0
45
Newyork
Has anybody had an aftermarket active exhaust done on thier mustang? Looking for feedback,I'm considering it because my car is pissing off my nieghbors lol
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D exhaust swap for cars with active valve performance exhaust feature 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
ncaruso I really dig the active exhaust! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
ncaruso Active Exhaust question 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
K New owner - 2018 5.0 PP1 (Magneride & Active Exhaust) The Welcome Wagon 0
M New GT Convertible, Kona Blue, Premium with Active Exhaust The Welcome Wagon 2
S New help pricing a new GT Premium PP, 401a, Magnaride, active exhaust, navi..... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
K Active Exhaust 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
ponie1992 Gauging Interest In Roush Active Exhaust Kit Alternative. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
justinakajuice Diy Roush Active Exhaust? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
fasterdamitt Koni Active struts n shocks 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G Washer Fluid Pours out of bottom of car, only when you activate the washers. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
akpony05 HELP failsafe mode activated 05 mustang gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 9
Gear grabber Rpm Activated Window Switch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Superhereaux Manually Activate Fuel Pump? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
H Electrical 2010 Trunk Lid Release Activation Rattle 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
Brandxman Active Anti-theft System Install, 2008 Bullitt??? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Any Active Okies Out There? Regional Forums and Event Information 0
Maxpowers Haven't Been Too Active Lately, But I'm Checking Out 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
J Weird Transmission Activity Mt-82, 2012 5.0 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
8 Can a hard shift activate Stability control? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 13
VOORHEES 35th Anniv (No longer active) The New: 1999 Mustang GT "Limited Edition" Vin Check (No longer active) Special Production 3
Black95GTS Anyone with active Carfax subscription? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
asburydan Passenger window goes ruump, ruump when activating 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
sixt9coug Active temp gauge 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
C Cam Torque Activated Variable Cam Timing 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
NeoConMan Active suspension on the 2010? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 5
BlueOvalStangGT Does anyone have an active Carfax account? I need your help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
tmoneyballin Do I have to do anything to activate the "lifetime" warranty on Tokico's shock/struts 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
I Quote from another forum i actively visit 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
R Photoshop CS2 activation code? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
stangGT97 why do car companies condone illegal activities in their commercials? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 29
R temp setpoint for fan activation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
A Fan temperature activation. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
GearHd6 NOS Activation Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
final5-0 email notification of thread activity 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
L Factory Active Alarm question 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Motorhead6T5 Push button activation of zex kit? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 17
A Injector activating when engine off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Active Alarm System Options 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
S Nitrous activation question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
N Anyone use the Summit RPM activated switch? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
J Active Anti Theft Remote Window Feature 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 22
Y Active Theft Sensitivity 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 8
M active differential anyone used it or know of it? Is it good? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
sasscuba WHAT DOES THE ACTIVE ALARM DO? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
toddrGT05 Any info on Active Anti-theft system 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
D Is there any partshopper coupons active right now for C&L? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
jordanvraptor Activating stealth mode online... Cancelling DSL Regional Forums and Event Information 7
ProCharger GT Any Active NE OH Mustang Groups? Regional Forums and Event Information 155
89SportVert This months activities Regional Forums and Event Information 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom