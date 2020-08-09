add on radios and premium sound

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,131
9,349
224
Massachusetts
Aftermarket radio? The 93 amp is only 80 watts. Most modern radios are at the level or better. Nothing to gain by doing this.

Now if you wanted to put a 93 oem radio in.
www.stangnet.com

Installation of OEM 1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang

No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet. I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Noobz347 Add Bluetooth to Virtually [any] Radio Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
Gearbanger 101 Add IPod/IPhone & Sat Radio to your factory Head unit!!! Interior Exterior Parts 0
Gearbanger 101 Add IPod/IPhone & Sat Radio to your factory Head unit!!! Interior Exterior Parts 0
rich8566 Best way to Add Sirrius Satellite Radio 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
N add oil to rear differential in 2001 svt cobra SVT Tech Forum 1
silverlx50 Engine Can yall help me add another 100HP? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
S Thanks for the add Fox Engine Swaparoo 10
C Thanks for the add The Welcome Wagon 2
R Thanks for the add! The Welcome Wagon 2
G Thanx for the add The Welcome Wagon 3
Cort Thanks for the add! The Welcome Wagon 4
D 02 v6 mustang wanting to add power or swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D thank you for the add!!!! I have a 95 mustang with a 3.8. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
0 thanks for the add The Welcome Wagon 1
J Thanks for the add The Welcome Wagon 0
C Add my color to my mustang that is basic package? Help 2015+ Specific Tech 0
K Newbie Here! Thanks for the add! The Welcome Wagon 2
B Thanks for the add. The Welcome Wagon 1
billison Anyway To Add Nets To Halo Headrest? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
Rusty67 Replacing Ac Pump - Do I Need To Add Pag Oil To My Pump? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Suprastang Thanks For The Add... The Welcome Wagon 3
M90CaliforniaSpecial Help, Too Add Heat Exchanger Or Not? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K Can I Add Things To My Car Without Affecting My Warranty? The Welcome Wagon 2
StangNet Twitter Need To Add To My Collection :). They All Count! #50mustang Http://instagram.com/p/m5qrvtaxkm/ StangNet Site News 0
67garrett Looking To Add An Anti-theft Kill Switch... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
BKM48198 Trick Flow 170 W/ 58cc.......should I Add Cam Or Just 1.7 Rockers? Compression Ratio? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
mpeach1976 Do Headers Add Much Power ? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
erniet17 Spout Only Adds 2 Degrees Of Timing At Idle...any Ideas? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
15GTrob Its Time To Add Booooost (the Bike Has Sold) 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 14
asburydan What To Add To Improve Performance 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
Pops Fun Overheating..... Add Pusher Fan??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 60
Brian Teel Engine Cold Air Intake, Worthless add on? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
Old Skooler Forced rebuild do I add a cage or not 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Mr67Stang Where Are The Classified Adds? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
M Can I Still Add A Pedistal Deck Spoiler If I Have The 102.a Package 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M Can You Add The Door Sill With The Light After Getting It Without It 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
M What Oem Exterior Accessories Should I Add? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M Question Regarding Eom Add-ons 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
N Add Recaro Seats To V6 Premium '13? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
2E151 4.6 2v Rebuild; Looking To Add A Little More Power SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
sixt9coug Suspension Add Me To The Broken Rear Sway Bar Club... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
JordanB21 Need Help: Mach 460, replace HU w/aftermarket, w/o bypassing amps, and add sub Mustang Sound & Shine All 4
musclemustangcb I'm installing dual super car fuel pumps. Do I need to change/add a fpdm??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
U How much HP does and exhaust add? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
SROBERTLAW2003 quick question on where to add water? SVT Tech Forum 1
Mystang66 Should I add Power Steering? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
iflilow Can I add light grill to 2012 V6 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
rdharper02 How do I add a large number of pics? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
T Looking to add a bit more hp.... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
sheltonfilms How To: Add Factory Cd Player to Mach 460 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom