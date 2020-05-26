Added BBK Long tube/BBK no cat X/Pypes Cat - weird sounds

Hey Everyone,
I have a 03 Mach 1.
I just added BBK Long tube/BBK no cat X/Pypes Violator Cat.
Weird sounds appeared....I replaced the header gaskets with percy's aluminum..thinking it was a leak. Same exact sound.
Before headers...no sounds i could hear.
Here is the before sound.
View: https://youtu.be/01PwmSv9ozc
After
View: https://youtu.be/pNAd8_260sQ
Any help would be appreciated.
***FYI...I added MSD Blaster coils and JLT Cold air as well.
I have a 03 Mach 1.
I just added BBK Long tube/BBK no cat X/Pypes Violator Cat.
Weird sounds appeared....I replaced the header gaskets with percy's aluminum..thinking it was a leak. Same exact sound.
Before headers...no sounds i could hear.
Here is the before sound.
View: https://youtu.be/01PwmSv9ozc
After
View: https://youtu.be/pNAd8_260sQ
Any help would be appreciated.
***FYI...I added MSD Blaster coils and JLT Cold air as well.
Last edited by a moderator: