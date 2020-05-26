Added BBK Long tube/BBK no cat X/Pypes Cat - weird sounds

F

fitnage

New Member
May 26, 2020
1
0
1
49
columbus
Hey Everyone,

I have a 03 Mach 1.

I just added BBK Long tube/BBK no cat X/Pypes Violator Cat.

Weird sounds appeared....I replaced the header gaskets with percy's aluminum..thinking it was a leak. Same exact sound.

Before headers...no sounds i could hear.

Here is the before sound.

View: https://youtu.be/01PwmSv9ozc


After

View: https://youtu.be/pNAd8_260sQ


Any help would be appreciated.

***FYI...I added MSD Blaster coils and JLT Cold air as well.
 
