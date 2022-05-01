Added power for ‘86

For this of you that follow my thread, you know I’ve done all the suspension and brakes, and rebuilt my rear with 3:73.(along with plenty of other refurbs along the way) It’s snappy and fun to drive for sure at this point with the gear change. I’m still all stock with the speed density motor.

My budget mind says to do Trick flow heads with the Explorer intake that I already have on the shelf, and leave the stock cam. This way, I believe I can stay speed density. From what I read the ‘86 cam is not too bad anyway.

Where would this get me power-wise? I’m not looking for crazy, just a bit more than stock, without doing a crazy rebuild.

Would this put a smile on my face is what I’m asking!