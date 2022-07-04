Idle hands can be dangerous to the old checking account. I have some free time so I am plotting my next step.



I am going to install ac into Christine. I have some other issues to contend with first but wanted to get started on the parts as well as info collection process. My intent is for it to appear stock on the inside. Under hood I do not care about stock. I want the best performance from the system for my dollars.



I have a 76 cobra as a part car but all the under hood items are long gone. The ambient temp sensor is even missing. The heater box and controls are still there and will be cleaned up, refurbished and installed into Christine. I am going from a 76 to a 78 so some wiring will need changed.



Since I am starting fresh under the hood I am thinking of using a sanden compressor. They are lighter and more compact vs the old york. The downsides are the performance at idle is not nearly as good as the york and mounting it may become a pain in the ass. Looks like I will be making brackets as the ones I have found so far, use an adapter along with the heavy york brackets, have the compressor sitting way too high or not compatible with power steering. The ones that claim to work are $800 to $1500 for a kit. I will not pay that kind of insane markup for some brackets and pulleys.



I did find the ac heater core at Rock auto as well as a blower motor so I just ordered them. Looks like the heater core is no longer in production. Everyone but Rock listed them as out of stock.



I found a company called auto ac solutions who make an evaporator for 77/78's. The connections at the firewall appear different for 74/76. Since I am starting new I will need lines made up anyway. So it's not an issue. I am hoping the rest of the evaporator is the same between the years.



So far the only piece of unobtainium I have found is the blower motor resistor. I will test the one there and hope it works. They are fairly easy to replace once installed anyway. If it needs replaced I will get measurements and see whats closest in size and make it fit. Other then a connector it should be fairly easy to make an adapter plate for just about any 4 speed resistor.



I also found a new condensor for II's on ebay. Once I get further along I will order it.



It will probably take me until next spring to get it operational. So any input is appreciated.