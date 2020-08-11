Adding cats to my 2001 gt

JustinMustang2001
New Member
-
- Aug 11, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 20
I have magnapacks on, and put on an o/r x a few years ago. I'm getting real tired of how loud the car is. I've decided to add cats to try and quiet down the car a bit and get rid of the smell, but am really not sure what to look for.
I've searched Amazon (I'm in Canada) and come up with 2 candidates I think would be good for my application:
Flowmaster 222 series 2220125
Magnaflow spun 53956
My question is, does a longer, larger diameter cat mean quieter? and what is the difference between spun and traditional cats? Will one give better performance than the other?
I'd like to quiet it down quite a bit.
Thanks guys,
Justin
