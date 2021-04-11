Fox Adding heater back in my car.

Hey guys,

I bought my 90 coupe a couple years ago. It's a southern car. Previous owner said the heater core leaked so it was removed.

I live in Minnesota and the fall weather can get pretty chilly, but it's the best time to cruise in my opinion.

They also removed the heater tube that's connected to the lower intake.

So, do I just need a heater core, hoses, and the heater tube?

Also there appears to be one tube sticking out of the firewall with a cap on it.

Fox Body Mustang Heater Tube & Hose Kit Without Coolant Tube| (86-93)

Replace the crucial components of your 1986-1993 Mustang's heater system with 5.0 Resto's heater tube and hose kit w/o coolant tube!
Thanks.
 

